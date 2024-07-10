Erica Mena has expressed her disappointment and frustration with her ex-husband, Safaree Samuels, after he referred to his breakup with Nicki Minaj as the “biggest struggle” he had to face. Mena took to social media to share her thoughts, stating that she will always feel embarrassed for having children with Samuels, especially since she feels he does not prioritize his role as a father to their kids, Safire and Legend.

In response to Samuels’ comments about his split from Minaj, Mena criticized him for not taking responsibility for his actions and for portraying himself as a victim in the situation. She also expressed her hope that Samuels would be able to overcome his struggles and become a better father to their children in the future.

Samuels, on the other hand, opened up about the difficult time he faced following his breakup with Minaj. He revealed that many people wanted to see him fail and disappear after the high-profile split, especially when Minaj moved on to date Meek Mill. Samuels felt that he was unfairly targeted and ostracized by the music industry, making it challenging for him to continue his career.

Despite the challenges he faced, Samuels reflected on his perseverance and resilience, noting that he has managed to stay in the industry and build a successful career despite the obstacles. He also mentioned that the period following his breakup with Minaj was a dark time for him, but he was able to overcome it and continue making music and appearing on television shows.

It is important to note that both Minaj and Samuels have moved on since their breakup, with Minaj marrying Kenneth Petty in 2019 and welcoming a son in 2020. Similarly, Mena filed for divorce from Samuels in 2021 while she was pregnant with their second child, indicating that both parties have taken steps to move forward with their lives.

Overall, the comments made by Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels shed light on the challenges and struggles they faced following their respective breakups with Nicki Minaj. While their experiences may have been difficult, both individuals have shown resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles and moving forward in their lives.