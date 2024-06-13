eric-idle-to-embark-on-west-cost-tour-for-one-man-musical-show

Eric Idle, a comedy legend and a founding member of the iconic comedy troupe Monty Python, has exciting news for his fans. He is set to embark on a West Coast tour this September with his brand new one-man show titled “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!” The show promises to be a nostalgic journey filled with never-before-seen sketches, original songs, jokes, and of course, the wisdom and humor that comes with being a living legend like Eric Idle himself.

Known for his work in films, television, radio, and theater, Eric Idle has been entertaining audiences for decades. From co-writing the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit musical Spamalot to creating the original parody rock band The Rutles, Eric has always been a master of comedy and music. His most recent bestselling book, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography,” gives fans a glimpse into his storied career and his unique perspective on life.

As Eric Idle prepares for his upcoming tour, he reflects on his role in life, which he humorously describes as “cheering people up.” Despite his self-deprecating humor, fans can expect an evening filled with laughter, music, and maybe even a fart joke or two.

Tickets for Eric Idle’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Live, Live!” will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14th at 10 am local time. The tour dates include stops in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Fans can visit EricIdle.com for more information and to purchase tickets to this not-to-be-missed one-man musical extravaganza.