eric-idle-to-debut-new-one-man-show-on-upcoming-tour

Eric Idle, a member of the iconic comedy group Monty Python, is set to debut his new one-man show titled “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!” on a tour along the west coast this fall. The show, inspired by Idle’s “sortabiography” of the same name released in 2018, promises a mix of standup comedy, original sketches, new songs, and even a single fart joke for good measure.

Starting on September 4th in Santa Barbara, the tour will make stops in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Los Angeles, and conclude in San Diego on September 27th. Following the U.S. leg, Idle will head to Australia and New Zealand for additional shows in October and November.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting on June 11th through Idle’s website, with general public sales opening on June 14th. Fans can also purchase tickets through StubHub, which offers a 100% guarantee through its Fan Protect program.

In addition to his upcoming tour, Idle recently discussed the closure of the Monty Python musical “Spamalot” in April, which he co-created with John Du Prez. He also addressed misconceptions about the group’s financial status, clarifying that despite owning the rights to their work, changes in royalty distribution have affected their earnings.

With a packed schedule of tour dates spanning from September to November, fans of Eric Idle and Monty Python will have plenty of opportunities to catch the legendary comedian in action. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!” in a city near you.