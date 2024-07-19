Eric Braeden, known for his role as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, is usually busy plotting business power plays on the show. However, in real life, Braeden knows how to have fun and recently shared some videos from a Rolling Stones concert he attended at the SOFI Stadium in L.A.

In the videos, Braeden can be seen rocking out to the music, showing a different side to his usually serious character, Victor Newman. Fans were delighted to see Braeden enjoying himself and letting loose at the concert.

Braeden’s social media presence allows fans to get a glimpse of his life outside of the soap opera world. His interaction with fans and sharing of personal moments like this concert experience make him a beloved figure in the daytime drama community.

As for what’s to come on The Young and the Restless, predictions suggest that Victor will surprise Jack Abbott with some unexpected strategies, causing chaos in Genoa City. Victor’s relentless pursuit of revenge will have implications for Jabot and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

For more exciting updates, predictions, and news about The Young and the Restless, stay tuned to CDL for all the latest developments. Eric Braeden’s fun-filled concert experience is just one example of the behind-the-scenes moments that keep fans engaged with their favorite soap opera stars.