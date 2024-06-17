England fans in Magaluf, Majorca were in high spirits ahead of the Three Lions’ Euros opener against Serbia. Hundreds of supporters gathered in bars and clubs, drinking and partying hours before kick-off. Among them was Olly Elsworthy, 25, who decided to show his support for Gareth Southgate by getting a tattoo of the iconic Lightning Seeds chorus, ‘It’s Coming Home,’ on his leg. Olly, an amateur footballer from Tiverton, was part of a group of 20 fans who flew to Majorca from Devon that morning.

Aside from Olly, other fans from England were also getting tattoos to commemorate the occasion. Hayden Nutt, 20, chose to get the number 95 tattooed on his calf, a reference to the car driven by Lightning McQueen in the movie “Cars.” The Bickleigh Buzzards football team, all wearing England shirts, enjoyed drinks before shelling out money for VIP seats to watch the game.

As the excitement built up, some fans, like Connor Gudgeon from Hoddesdon, Herts, realized they had booked return flights that clashed with the game. Despite the inconvenience, these fans were determined to find a way to catch at least part of the match. Meanwhile, local authorities in Magaluf were preparing for a night of celebrations and potential chaos, with extra police officers deployed to ensure safety and order.

The atmosphere in Magaluf was electric as fans gathered to watch the game on huge TV screens set up in public spaces. Some fans, like Ryan Clark, 19, were confident in England’s victory, predicting a 6-0 win. Others, like Liam Biek and Oliver Cooney from Glasgow, wore rival Scotland and England shirts, showcasing the friendly rivalry between the two nations.

Throughout the night, the kebab-seller Wasim Akram, 35, anticipated a busy evening if England emerged victorious. The scenes in Magaluf were expected to surpass the previous night’s celebrations following Scotland’s disappointing defeat. Spanish authorities, including the Calvia Council, were on high alert, implementing strict regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of both tourists and residents during key matches.

Overall, the night in Magaluf was filled with excitement, anticipation, and a sense of camaraderie among fans supporting England in the Euros. The tattoos, the drinks, the cheers, and the celebrations all contributed to a memorable evening in Majorca, showcasing the passion and dedication of football fans from England.