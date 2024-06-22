Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing urgent pleas to end their discussions about the Royals and stop profiting from their connection to the Crown in order to resolve their ongoing feud. Royal experts have emphasized that if Harry wants to repair his relationship with the royal family, he needs to refrain from talking about them and using their titles for financial gain.

It has been noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reprimanded for their continued use of their royal connections for personal profit. Despite their attempts to build their brand in the U.S., the royal family has reportedly made it clear that there is no foreseeable way for them to be welcomed back if they continue down this path.

Experts suggest that if Harry and Meghan want to have any chance of reconciliation with the royal family, they need to dial back their public comments and focus on building their brand without overtly capitalizing on their royal titles. The recent appearance of Kate Middleton at the Trooping the Colour event has also highlighted the contrast between her approach and that of Harry and Meghan.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their contentment with their new life in the U.S., it seems that their relationship with the royal family remains strained. It has been emphasized that if they truly want to mend fences, they need to consider the impact of their words and actions on their relationship with the royal family.

Overall, the plea to end the Buckingham Ban on discussing the Royals and profiting from the Crown is a significant step towards resolving the ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family. It remains to be seen whether they will heed this advice and take steps towards reconciliation in the future.