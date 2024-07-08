Spice Girl Mel B is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University for her dedication to supporting survivors of domestic abuse. Mel, who is also the patron of charity Women’s Aid, is thrilled to be recognized for her efforts and hopes to attend the ceremony dressed in a graduation gown with her signature leopard print.

In addition to the honorary degree, Mel has been studying trauma care and completed a course in Trauma Informed Care at Leeds Beckett. She expressed her excitement at earning this doctorate, stating that it was a great honor for her. Following her abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte in 2016, Mel has been passionate about advocating for domestic abuse survivors and is eager to continue her work in this field.

Mel shared that she had always wanted to attend university after leaving her marriage, and this opportunity allowed her to pursue that dream. She attended lectures for three months without revealing her identity to her classmates, who were surprised to learn of her background. Despite performing at Wembley Stadium with the Spice Girls, Mel admitted feeling nervous on her first day of class due to the intelligence of her peers.

As a mother of three, Mel is dedicated to using her platform to raise awareness about domestic abuse and support those in need. Leeds Beckett Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Slee commended Mel for her resilience and advocacy, stating that she is a prime example of someone who has overcome challenges and used her influence for the greater good.

Mel hopes to inspire others to speak out against domestic abuse and seek help when needed. She emphasized the importance of having both personal experience and academic knowledge to make a difference in this critical issue. Through her continued work with Women’s Aid and her studies at Leeds Beckett, Mel is determined to make a lasting impact on the lives of survivors and contribute to the fight against domestic violence.