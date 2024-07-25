Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele, one half of the Australian electronic duo, has recently discussed the band’s journey in creating their fourth album, “Ask That God.” Despite facing challenges and contemplating the end of the band during the pandemic, Steele and his bandmate Nick Littlemore have reconnected and found new inspiration for their music.

Steele shared that the band’s hiatus after their 2016 album “Two Vines” allowed them to recharge and refocus. Their latest album explores a variety of sounds and influences, reflecting their growth as artists. Collaborating with renowned producers and songwriters, Empire Of The Sun has expanded their musical palette while staying true to their unique sound.

The band’s visuals and costumes are as important as their music, with Steele mentioning the elaborate production process behind their album. From filming music videos in Thailand to working with a talented director, Empire Of The Sun pays attention to every detail to create a captivating visual experience for their audience.

Steele also opened up about his spirituality and the significance of naming the album “Ask That God.” The album’s message of surrendering to the divine and seeking answers from within resonates deeply with the band’s journey and the current state of the world.

Looking ahead, Empire Of The Sun is gearing up for live shows starting in October, with plans to tour Australia, America, and potentially the UK. Despite challenges and emotional hurdles in the past, Steele expressed his excitement for the future and the band’s evolving dynamic with Littlemore.

As fans anticipate the release of “Ask That God,” Empire Of The Sun’s dedication to their craft and their commitment to pushing boundaries in their music shine through. The band’s journey continues, with new stories to tell and rare gems to discover along the way.