Outlander fans will soon have to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the popular show approaches its final season. The cast recently had an emotional read-through of the last season, with tears and nostalgia filling the room.

Richard Rankin, who plays Roger Mackenzie on the show, shared that the final season will be overwhelming for both the cast and the fans. Filming for season eight is currently underway, and fans can expect a mid-to-late 2025 premiere for the last installment.

The upcoming episodes will see Roger and Brianna facing difficult decisions as they navigate the challenges thrown their way. Richard teased that the second half of season seven will feature some of the best moments yet for Outlander, promising an incredible adventure for Roger.

While plot details remain a mystery, fans can look forward to a satisfying conclusion to the Frasers’ story. The final season may deviate from the original novels by Diana Gabaldon in order to tie up loose ends and provide closure for the characters.

Although Outlander may be coming to an end, fans can still look forward to the upcoming spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will explore the origins of Jamie’s parents. The Outlander universe is set to expand even further beyond the main series.

As fans prepare for the final season of Outlander, emotions are running high among the cast and crew. The show has left a lasting impact on viewers over the years, and the finale is sure to be a bittersweet moment for all involved. Stay tuned for the premiere of the second half of season seven on November 22, as the Fraser clan embarks on their final adventure.