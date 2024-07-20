Netflix has recently released a touching trailer for its upcoming documentary, Daughters, which focuses on young girls whose fathers are incarcerated in the United States. The film showcases the emotional journey of these families as they prepare for a special father-daughter dance within the prison walls.

The documentary is the brainchild of Angela Patton, the CEO of charity Girls for a Change, and filmmaker Natalie Rae. Daughters is an extension of Patton’s community initiative, Date with Dad, which aims to foster connections between fathers and daughters who are separated by the prison system. The highlight of the program is a heartfelt daddy-daughter dance where the men exchange their prison uniforms for semi-formal attire, creating a touching moment of familial bonding.

After a viral TEDWomen talk in 2012 about Date with Dad, Rae approached Patton with the idea of capturing the program on film. After eight years of hard work, the documentary premiered at the Sunday Film Festival earlier this year and received critical acclaim, winning the Audience Award in the Documentary Competition and being named the overall Festival Favorite.

Netflix shared the emotional trailer for Daughters on social media, revealing that the documentary will be available for streaming starting from August 14. The trailer has already moved many viewers to tears, with comments flooding in about the emotional impact it had on them. People expressed their anticipation for the film, with some admitting that they expect to be crying throughout the entire documentary.

Those who have already watched Daughters shared their reactions, praising the film for its emotional depth and humanity. Executive produced by Kerry Washington, the documentary is co-directed by Rae and Patton, promising a powerful and moving viewing experience for audiences.

Daughters is set to premiere on Netflix on August 14, offering viewers a poignant and intimate look into the lives of young girls with fathers in prison, highlighting the importance of family connections and the resilience of the human spirit. Be prepared to have your heartstrings tugged and your emotions stirred by this compelling and heartwarming documentary.