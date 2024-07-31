Maria Doyle Kennedy, a beloved member of the Outlander cast, had a difficult realization while filming her first scene with Jamie Fraser star Sam Heughan. Maria plays Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta on the hit Starz drama. She admitted that one challenging aspect of the character was portraying her blindness realistically. Despite extensive research on how to act blind, Maria encountered some unexpected challenges on set.

During an interview with Grand 101.1 FM, Maria shared her experience of filming the first scene with Sam as Jocasta’s nephew Jamie. She mentioned that she had to rethink her physical movements and body language to accurately portray a blind character. Maria recalled the moment when she realized she wouldn’t be able to make eye contact with anyone throughout the season. This limitation made her feel a sense of loneliness as eye contact is a crucial way of communication that she couldn’t rely on.

Maria expressed how much we convey through our eyes and how important eye contact is in conveying emotions and intentions. Despite feeling overwhelmed by this realization, Maria managed to adapt and find new ways to relate to her co-stars in a more physical manner. Throughout her time on Outlander, Maria has been a valuable member of the cast, bringing depth to her character and navigating the challenges of portraying blindness.

Fans of Outlander can look forward to the upcoming second half of season seven, premiering in November. The show, following the story of Claire and Jamie, has garnered a dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting new episodes. Additionally, the Outlander universe will expand with the release of a prequel series titled Blood of My Blood next year.

Maria’s experience highlights the dedication and skill required to bring a character to life, especially one with unique challenges like blindness. Her ability to overcome these obstacles and deliver a compelling performance speaks to her talent as an actress. As Outlander continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and complex characters, Maria’s portrayal of Aunt Jocasta adds another layer of depth to the show.