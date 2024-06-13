Lisa Riley, known for her role as Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale, recently shared a special milestone with her fiancé Al. The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of love and laughter together. Lisa took to social media to express her gratitude for Al, sharing a heartfelt message and a collage of pictures of the two of them.

Fans flooded the comment section with well-wishes and messages of love for the couple. The support from fans comes at a time when Lisa is also celebrating another important milestone – nearly nine years of sobriety. Lisa has been open about her struggles with alcohol and how she used it as a coping mechanism after losing her mother to cancer. She shared a post on Instagram, celebrating her journey to sobriety and inspiring others to embrace a sober lifestyle.

The actress received an outpouring of support from fans, with many praising her strength and resilience. Lisa’s story serves as a reminder that going sober is a powerful and life-changing decision. As she continues to celebrate her personal milestones, fans are cheering her on every step of the way.

In addition to her personal achievements, Lisa’s portrayal of Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale has captured the hearts of viewers. Her on-screen chemistry with co-stars and her dynamic character have made her a fan favorite on the long-running soap opera. As she continues to shine both on and off the screen, fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for Lisa Riley.

Overall, Lisa Riley’s journey of love, growth, and sobriety is an inspiring tale of resilience and strength. Her ability to overcome challenges and celebrate life’s milestones serves as a beacon of hope for many. As she continues to share her story with the world, fans are eager to support her every step of the way. Cheers to Lisa Riley and Al on their 10-year anniversary and to many more years of love and happiness ahead.