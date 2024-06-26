Emmerdale actor Bradley Johnson, known for his role as Vinny Dingle on the popular ITV soap opera, recently took to social media to share some heartwarming news with his fans. In a post on Instagram, Bradley announced that his fiancee Sammie Johnstone is expecting their first child, due in December 2024. The post featured a picture of a heart-shaped cake with the words “Baby Coming December 2024” written on it, surrounded by scan images and photos of the happy couple. Bradley captioned the post with “Mum and Dad” along with a red heart emoji.

The news was met with an outpouring of support and congratulations from Bradley’s co-stars on Emmerdale. Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt, expressed her excitement and well wishes for the couple. Dean Andrews, who portrays Will Taylor on the show, also shared his congratulations, as did Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson. Even Lisa Riley, who plays Bradley’s on-screen mother Mandy Dingle, couldn’t contain her joy and excitement for the couple.

Bradley and Sammie have been together since August 2021, and Bradley popped the question during a romantic trip to Italy in October of last year. The couple shared a sweet moment outside the Colosseum, where Bradley proposed with a sparkly engagement ring. Since joining Emmerdale in 2019 as Vinny Dingle, Bradley has become a beloved member of the Dingle family on the show, featuring in many memorable storylines.

Fans of the show can look forward to seeing Bradley’s journey into fatherhood unfold both on and off-screen. The news of his impending fatherhood adds another layer of excitement to his already successful career in the world of soap operas. Congratulations to Bradley and Sammie on this new chapter in their lives!