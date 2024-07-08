Emmerdale fans were left shocked after Samson Dingle announced his plans to leave the village during a recent episode. The teenager expressed his desire to flee as soon as possible, blaming Moira and Cain Dingle for the scrutiny he is facing. Samson’s decision to leave came after he lied to the police about Matty Barton stabbing him during an attempted robbery at The Hide.

Despite his father, Sam, and stepmother Lydia supporting him, Samson felt pressured and stressed out by the situation. He expressed his fear of being watched and wanted to escape to find some normalcy. Moira, on the other hand, caught wind of his plan and tried to stop him from leaving, suspecting his feelings of guilt.

As the drama unfolds in Emmerdale, fans are eager to see how the storyline will develop further. With Matty’s trial on the horizon and Samson’s departure looming, tensions are running high in the village. Stay tuned to ITV to catch all the latest episodes and see how the Dingle family saga unfolds.