Emmerdale fans are buzzing with excitement as they speculate about the possible return of Les to the popular soap opera. Les made a strong impression on viewers when he appeared on the show as Matty Barton’s cellmate last week. Fans were immediately drawn to his character and are now eagerly hoping for his comeback.

In recent episodes, Matty was released from prison and returned to the village, reuniting with his wife Amy and mother Moira. However, the traumatic experience of his time behind bars continues to haunt him, with viewers fearing that he may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in future storylines.

The online Emmerdale fan community is abuzz with discussions about Les and his potential return to support Matty during this challenging time. Many fans expressed their disappointment that Les was not kept on the show as a permanent character, while others speculated about the possibility of his comeback to help Matty cope with his struggles.

It seems like fans are not ready to say goodbye to Les just yet, as they believe his character could play a crucial role in Matty’s journey towards healing and recovery. With viewers eagerly anticipating what the future holds for Matty and Les, the potential storyline development has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among Emmerdale fans.

As the drama unfolds in the village, the prospect of Les making a comeback is becoming more and more likely, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The emotional depth and complexity of the characters have resonated with viewers, creating a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead in this gripping storyline.

Whether Les will indeed return to Emmerdale to support Matty through his struggles remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – fans are rooting for this dynamic duo to reunite on screen and continue to captivate audiences with their compelling storyline. Stay tuned for more updates on the potential return of Les and the impact he may have on Matty’s journey in the upcoming episodes of Emmerdale.