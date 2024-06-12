emmerdale-and-coronation-street-schedule-changes-as-itv-airs-euros

Soap fans will need to be patient for the next updates on Emmerdale and Coronation Street as ITV adjusts its schedule to accommodate Euro 2024. The upcoming football matches will impact the usual airing times of the beloved shows.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, viewers can watch Germany face off against Scotland, and on Monday, June 17, Austria will take on France. This means that the storylines of our favorite characters from Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not resume until Tuesday, June 18. To make up for the lost time, Emmerdale will have a special hour-long episode at 7pm on Tuesday, followed by Coronation Street at 8pm.

The following day, on Wednesday, June 19, the shows will return to their normal time slots, with Emmerdale at 7:30pm and Coronation Street at 8pm. Thursday will still be dominated by the Euros on ITV, but the regular schedule for both shows will resume on Friday, June 21.

In the upcoming episodes of Emmerdale, Moira Dingle will take action to help her son Matty Barton, who has been wrongly jailed. She will seek revenge on Samson Dingle but may go too far when she confronts her husband Cain. Meanwhile, Belle King will try to escape her abusive husband by visiting an abortion clinic.

On Coronation Street, Toyah Battersby will give in to temptation with Nick Tilsley behind her sister Leanne’s back. When a manipulative cult member blackmails Toyah, she will have to make a difficult decision. Additionally, there will be a troubling development for Paul Foreman as he is advised to stop using the stairlift due to his battle with motor neurone disease. Kevin Webster’s attempt to take down Stefan Brent could lead to trouble for him.

Emmerdale has partnered with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline, providing support for those experiencing domestic abuse. Viewers can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline and digital support services. For information on motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association’s website or call the charity for assistance.

