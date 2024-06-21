Emma Stone stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of her latest movie, “Kinds of Kindness,” in a stunning sheer black dress from Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2025 collection. The floor-length gown featured polka dots, a high neck, a midsection cutout, and see-through skirt and sleeves that accentuated the actress’ toned physique.

Pairing the dress with black sandals and diamond studs from Walters Faith, Stone kept the rest of her outfit simple to let the dress shine. Her dark auburn hair was styled down and pulled back to showcase the dazzling accessories. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin opted for a rosy theme, with berry-colored blush and a bright pink lip adding a pop of color to Stone’s dark ensemble.

Accompanied by her husband, Dave McCary, who looked sharp in a gray suit, Stone posed with her co-stars, including Margaret Qualley, at the event. The movie also features Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Joe Alwyn, and is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Fans took to social media to praise Stone’s bold fashion choice, with many appreciating her confidence in trying something new. As an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it’s no surprise that Stone chose to wear the designer for the premiere. Despite a minor wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Oscars earlier this year, where her dress zipper broke while dancing to Ryan Gosling’s performance, Stone continues to make a statement with her fashion choices.

“Kinds of Kindness” is now playing in theaters, giving fans the chance to see Stone in action on the big screen. With her impeccable style and undeniable talent, Emma Stone continues to captivate audiences both on and off the red carpet.