Emma Stone stunned in a red PVC strapless dress at a Kinds Of Kindness screening in NYC. The 35-year-old actress looked elegant in the dark dress with a heart buckle belt, paired with dark red heeled sandals, gold rings, and stylish brown sunglasses. Emma carried a tiny Louis Vuitton purse and was helped out of her car by a staff member.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds Of Kindness is an absurdist black comedy anthology film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. This marks Emma’s third collaboration with Yorgos, and the film also stars actors like Willem Defoe, Hunter Schafer, and Joe Alwyn.

After their successful collaboration on Poor Things in 2023, Emma and Yorgos have come together again for Kinds Of Kindness. The film follows a triptych fable involving a man without choice, a policeman dealing with a changed wife, and a woman searching for a special individual destined to be a spiritual leader.

During an appearance on Today, Emma revealed that her real name is Emily but that she goes by Emma due to another actress already using her real name at the Screen Actors Guild. She jokingly mentioned that people can call her whatever they want or even make up a name for her.

The actress looked radiant at the screening, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. Fans of Emma Stone can look forward to seeing her in this latest film that promises to be as intriguing and captivating as her previous works. With her talent and charm, Emma continues to shine bright in the entertainment industry.