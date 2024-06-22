Emma Stone, a two-time Oscar winner, recently shared that she once auditioned for the iconic television show “Friday Night Lights” when she was just 15 years old. She revealed on The Tonight Show that she tried out for the role of Coach Taylor’s daughter but unfortunately did not get the part.

Although she was devastated at the time, Emma’s career has flourished since then. She recently achieved a significant milestone by hosting Saturday Night Live five times, which she described as one of the greatest experiences of her life. Emma even took home a jacket from SNL, despite being told she couldn’t keep it, and she proudly wears it to this day.

In addition to her hosting accomplishments, Emma won her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Poor Things.” She hilariously recalled a wardrobe malfunction that occurred during the Oscars ceremony, where her dress split while she was in the bathroom. Despite the mishap, Emma kept her composure and joked about the incident on stage.

Jimmy Fallon praised Emma’s drive and determination, noting that she had a plan from a young age to make it in Hollywood. He even shared an adorable headshot of Emma from when she first started acting at age 12, showcasing her passion and enthusiasm for performing.

Through her journey in Hollywood, Emma Stone has faced challenges and setbacks, but her resilience and talent have propelled her to great success. Despite missing out on the role in “Friday Night Lights,” Emma’s career has blossomed, and she continues to captivate audiences with her charm and wit.