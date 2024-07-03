Emma Roberts recently opened up in an interview with Flaunt magazine about her decision to stop dating actors. The 33-year-old actress shared that after experiencing relationships with actors, she realized it was challenging for two actors to be together successfully. She mentioned that her past relationships with actors, including Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund, were difficult due to their method acting and the characters they portrayed.

Additionally, Roberts addressed the issue of “nepo babies” in Hollywood, referring to the children of famous celebrities who enter the entertainment industry. She criticized New York Magazine’s cover story on the topic, stating that it was unfair and unproductive. Roberts, who comes from a family of actors including her father, Eric Roberts, and her aunt, Julia Roberts, expressed that her familial connections have sometimes hindered her career rather than helped.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Roberts remains grateful for her career and her son, Rhodes, whom she welcomed with Garrett Hedlund in December 2020. In a recent interview at the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Roberts expressed her gratitude for her life and the opportunity to balance work with motherhood. She described her son as magical and marveled at how quickly he is growing up.

Overall, Emma Roberts’ candid interview sheds light on the complexities of relationships in the entertainment industry and the impact of familial connections on one’s career. Despite the obstacles she has faced, Roberts remains positive and grateful for the opportunities she has had in her career and the joy of motherhood with her son, Rhodes. Her insights offer a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of navigating Hollywood as a talented actress with a famous family background.