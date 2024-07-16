Emma Roberts, known for her roles in Scream 4 and We’re the Millers, recently announced her engagement to fellow actor Cody John on Instagram. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo of herself and Cody flashing big smiles while showing off her sparkling engagement ring. Emma humorously captioned the post with, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” alluding to a previous incident when her mom shared a photo of her son Rhodes without permission.

Emma and Cody made their relationship public in the summer of 2022, with Cody sharing sweet photos of the couple on social media. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Emma shared a heartwarming moment with Cody while watching a movie that brought them both to tears. Despite her busy acting schedule, Emma also opened up about motherhood, mentioning that her son Rhodes often visits her on set and that her mom has been a great help in raising him.

This engagement news comes after Emma’s previous relationship with Garrett, with whom she shares her son Rhodes. The former couple split in early 2022 but have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. Emma expressed her gratitude for her mom’s support in helping her balance her career and motherhood responsibilities.

Fans of Emma Roberts have been delighted by the news of her engagement to Cody John, and many have taken to social media to congratulate the happy couple. As Emma continues to juggle her acting career and motherhood, her fans are excited to see what the future holds for her and Cody. Emma’s dedication to her work and her family serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing her ability to find balance and happiness in both aspects of her life.