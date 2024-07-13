Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has stirred controversy with its reference to Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting. The 51-year-old rapper faces backlash on social media for including insensitive lyrics about the victim, Halyna Hutchins, in a track titled “Fuel.” Baldwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting was recently dismissed with prejudice.

In addition to the controversial lyrics, Eminem’s album features songs that mention various celebrities, including Megan Thee Stallion, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Candace Owens, Kanye West, and Jeffrey Epstein. Collaborations with artists like Jelly Roll, White Gold, and Big Sean are also included in the album.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Somebody Save Me,” where Eminem apologizes to his children for past mistakes. The emotional song samples Jelly Roll’s hit “Save Me” and includes heartfelt verses where Eminem expresses regret for missing important moments in his children’s lives.

Recently, Eminem and Jelly Roll surprised fans with a performance at Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central. The duo sang verses from Eminem’s iconic song “Lose Yourself,” creating a memorable moment for both artists and the audience.

Jelly Roll described the experience of performing with Eminem as one of the “coolest” moments of his career. He expressed his excitement and disbelief at being asked to perform with the legendary rapper, emphasizing the significance of the opportunity.

Overall, Eminem’s latest album is a mix of controversial lyrics, heartfelt apologies, and surprising collaborations. The rapper continues to push boundaries and make an impact in the music industry with his unique style and powerful storytelling.