Emily and Kobe, a couple featured on the popular reality TV show “90 Day Fiancé,” have been facing some challenges in their relationship. In a recent episode, Kobe suggested that they move to Africa, which left Emily with an icy reaction.

The show follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé to come to the United States to get married within 90 days. The couples then have to navigate cultural differences, family dynamics, and other obstacles as they decide whether or not to get married.

Kobe’s suggestion to move to Africa came as a surprise to Emily, who was not on board with the idea. She expressed her concerns about leaving her family and friends behind and starting a new life in a different country. The couple’s discussion quickly turned into a heated argument, with Emily feeling overwhelmed and unsure about their future together.

This moment of tension between Emily and Kobe is not uncommon on “90 Day Fiancé,” as couples often struggle to make decisions about their future under the pressure of the K-1 visa timeline. Viewers of the show have seen many relationships tested as couples grapple with issues of trust, communication, and commitment.

As Emily and Kobe continue to navigate their relationship, fans of “90 Day Fiancé” are eager to see how they will resolve their differences and whether they will ultimately decide to stay together or part ways. The show has become a popular guilty pleasure for many viewers, who enjoy watching the drama unfold between the couples as they try to make their love last.

In addition to Emily and Kobe’s story, the latest episode of “90 Day Fiancé” also featured other couples facing their own challenges and decisions. From cultural clashes to family drama, the show continues to provide a glimpse into the complexities of international relationships and the obstacles that couples face when trying to make a life together.

As the season progresses, fans can expect more drama, heartbreak, and surprises from the couples on “90 Day Fiancé.” Whether Emily and Kobe will be able to overcome their differences and build a future together remains to be seen, but viewers can be sure that there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way.