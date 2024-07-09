Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in Greece in 2018 with her stunning photos that left fans in awe. The 33-year-old supermodel looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her figure in a chic polka-dot bikini while enjoying the beautiful destination of Mykonos with friends, including fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The photos captured Emily soaking up the sun on a luxurious yacht, showing off her toned physique in the retro-inspired swimwear. Her high-waisted briefs accentuated her curvy hips, while the low-cut top gave fans a glimpse of her cleavage and sideboob. Emily’s impeccable style and confidence shone through as she posed for the cameras, proving why she is a force to be reckoned with in the swimwear business.

Despite her enviable figure, Emily revealed that she doesn’t follow a strict workout routine like many would assume. She admitted to The New York Times that she doesn’t have a trainer and doesn’t spend hours at the gym. Instead, she enjoys long walks and hikes with her girlfriends, emphasizing that she is not a “crazy fitness person.” Yoga also plays a significant role in her regimen, helping her stay in shape and maintain her flexibility.

Emily’s laid-back approach to fitness and her natural beauty have garnered praise from fans worldwide. Her effortless charm and stunning looks have solidified her status as a top model in the industry. Whether she’s gracing the pages of magazines or lounging on a yacht in Greece, Emily Ratajkowski continues to captivate audiences with her timeless elegance and grace.