Peter Andre is a familiar face on television and in the music industry, but his wife, Emily MacDonagh, also has an interesting background. Emily, born on August 16, 1989, in Taunton, Somerset, is the daughter of Ruaraidh and Bex MacDonagh. She first met Peter Andre while she was a medical student, and after completing her degree, she has appeared on shows like This Morning and Lorraine to provide health advice. Emily also works for the NHS.

The couple met through Emily’s father, who is a doctor. Peter had a health scare when he was rushed to the hospital for kidney stones and was treated by Emily’s dad. This incident led to Peter meeting Emily, and they hit it off as friends. Despite an age gap of 16 years, they started dating when Emily was 22 and Peter was 39. They went public with their relationship in 2012.

After a year of dating, Emily and Peter announced that they were expecting their first child. Viewers got to know Emily through Peter’s reality TV show, My Life, where she won over fans with her kind personality and great relationship with Peter’s children. Peter proposed to Emily in their baby’s nursery just before their daughter Amelia was born in 2014. The couple got married in July 2015 in Exeter.

Peter has two children, Junior and Princess, from his previous marriage to Katie Price. With Emily, Peter welcomed three more children – Amelia, Theo, and Arabella. Emily surprised Peter with the news of her pregnancy with Theo by wrapping up the pregnancy test as a gift. They welcomed Theo in November 2016. In October 2023, they announced they were expecting their fifth child, who was born in April 2024.

Peter and Emily live in Surrey with their children, and Emily continues to work as a doctor for the NHS. Despite the age gap between them, the couple has been able to overcome any challenges that may have arisen. Emily’s maturity and ability to hold conversations with people of all ages have helped strengthen their relationship.

Even though Emily has taken some time off work to care for their growing family, she plans to return to her job as a doctor. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, giving fans a peek into their home and daily routines. Peter and Emily’s love story is one of overcoming obstacles and building a strong, loving family together.