Get ready for another exciting season of “Emily in Paris” as season four is set to premiere on Netflix on August 15th. Fans will be treated to a two-part release, with the first five episodes dropping in August and the remaining five coming out on September 12th. The show will pick up where it left off, with Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, navigating love triangles, work dilemmas, and of course, fabulous fashion in the city of lights.

In the upcoming season, Emily will be faced with the aftermath of Camille’s pregnancy bombshell and her complicated feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie. Meanwhile, Sylvie will have to confront a difficult decision from her past, the Agence Grateau team will be dealing with personnel changes, and Mindy will be preparing for Eurovision with her band. As Emily and Gabriel work towards a Michelin star, their undeniable chemistry will be put to the test by some big secrets.

Returning cast members include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. The first-look photos from the upcoming episodes promise more stunning fashion moments as Emily continues to make a statement with her bold and chic ensembles in Paris and Rome.

Lily Collins teased that this season will bring more fun, fashion, drama, and unexpected twists for Emily as she embarks on a “Roman holiday.” Fans can expect more laughs, more travel, and of course, more fabulous outfits as Emily’s journey takes her to new and exciting places.

With the premiere date just around the corner, fans of the show can’t wait to see what adventures await Emily and her friends in the upcoming season. So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of “Emily in Paris” once again for a season full of love, laughter, and, of course, stunning fashion.