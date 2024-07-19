Netflix’s hit series “Emily in Paris” is returning for its fourth season with an exciting lineup of new cast members. Among the fresh faces joining the show is legendary British actor Rupert Everett, known for his iconic performances in films like Shakespeare in Love and Stardust.

Everett will be portraying Giorgio Barbieri, the charismatic owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. Described as the life of every party, Giorgio is set to bring a new dynamic to the show’s glamorous world.

In addition to Everett, the upcoming season will introduce other talented actors such as Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Anna Galiena, and Raoul Bova. Each new character promises to add depth and intrigue to the storyline as Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, ventures from Paris to Rome for fresh adventures.

Marcello, played by Franceschini, is a straightforward and confident individual with a strong family background. Meanwhile, Genevieve, portrayed by Besson, is a young American expat who forms a close bond with Emily, leading to both personal and professional challenges.

The cast is further enriched by the addition of Anna Galiena as Marcello’s mother, Antonia, a strong-willed matriarch dedicated to her family’s business. Finally, Raoul Bova joins as Giancarlo, a charming Roman director with ties to Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

As the new season unfolds, viewers can expect a mix of romance, drama, and unexpected twists. From Emily’s complicated love life to Sylvie’s personal struggles, the characters will face a range of challenges that test their relationships and ambitions.

With the backdrop of iconic European locations and a fresh lineup of talented actors, “Emily in Paris” season four is poised to captivate audiences once again. Stay tuned for the release on Netflix and prepare to be swept away by the allure of Paris and Rome in this stylish and captivating series.