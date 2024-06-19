Emily Atack, the 37-year-old TV presenter, recently shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her large baby bump, jokingly asking for help as she nears the arrival of her first child. She is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, scientist Alistair Garner, who she first announced her pregnancy with in January. The couple has been together since September of the previous year and has since set up a home together in preparation for their baby’s arrival.

In the Instagram post, Emily lifted her top to reveal her blossoming belly, with her friends and fans flooding the comments section with messages of support and love. Famous friends like Vicky Pattison, Adam Thomas, Laura Whitmore, Lisa Snowdon, and Georgia Harrison all shared their excitement for Emily and Alistair.

Emily, who is the stepson of her aunt, has always been close to her family, with her cousins being her closest friends. Her mother, Kate Robbins, is said to be thrilled about Emily becoming a mother and supports her relationship with Alistair. Emily has expressed how pregnancy has shifted her priorities, emphasizing the importance of taking care of herself and her body as she prepares to welcome her baby boy.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Emily shared that she now sees her body as a temple and has let go of self-consciousness and worries about her weight. She is focused on nourishing herself and getting enough rest to ensure a healthy pregnancy. Emily’s excitement about becoming a mother is evident, and she feels more connected to her body than ever before.

As Emily and Alistair eagerly await the arrival of their baby, their friends and family continue to show their support and love for the soon-to-be parents. The couple’s journey into parenthood is filled with joy and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their little one into the world.