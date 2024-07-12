Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are showcasing their Latina roots in the upcoming movie Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, set to be released in theaters this summer. The film will first premiere in French cinemas on August 21, followed by a release on Netflix and in theaters in the UK and the US on November 13.

In addition to Gomez and Saldaña, the cast includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Edgar Ramírez, Adriana Paz, and more. The movie follows the story of lawyer Rita, played by Gomez, who is overqualified and exploited at her current job. She is offered a chance to help cartel boss Juan “Little Hands” Del Monte, played by Saldaña, retire from his criminal business and start a new life.

Director Jacques Audiard was honored with the Cannes Jury Prize at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, where the female leads Selena, Zoe, and Karla were recognized for their performances. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Saldaña expressed her hope that viewers would walk away from the film with a sense of compassion and an open mind to different perspectives. Gomez, on the other hand, shared her excitement for being a part of such a unique project that challenged her as an actress.

As fans eagerly await the release of Emilia Perez, the talented cast and award-winning director promise a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic experience that explores themes of redemption and transformation. Get ready to be swept away by the powerful performances and compelling storytelling in this upcoming film.