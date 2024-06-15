Emilia Clarke recently opened up about her struggles with returning to work after experiencing two brain injuries while filming Game of Thrones. In an exclusive interview with the Big Issue, she shared her fears of being fired due to her brain injuries altering her sense of self and causing insecurities about her capabilities.

Clarke’s brain haemorrhages occurred between seasons of the show, leading to concerns about her ability to continue working. Despite the challenges she faced, she returned to work shortly after her first brain injury, dealing with the stress and pressure of being on set. She candidly expressed her thoughts of potentially dying from another brain haemorrhage in front of cameras and audiences.

In response to her experiences, Clarke and her mother founded the charity SameYou in 2019 to support mental health recovery for individuals with brain injuries. The charity has now partnered with Big Issue Recruit to assist survivors and their loved ones in finding work with the help of specialist job coaches. Through SameYou, Clarke aims to combat the loneliness and lack of confidence that often accompany brain injuries.

During the interview, Clarke reflected on feeling alone and hopeless after her brain injuries, even contemplating asking medical staff to let her die. However, she has since thrived and views her experiences as giving her a “superpower” to overcome challenges. She emphasized the importance of supporting others who may be going through similar struggles, highlighting the need for mental health recovery and advocacy.

The full interview with Emilia Clarke can be found in the latest issue of The Big Issue, where she shares more details about her journey and the work of SameYou. Clarke’s story serves as an inspiration for individuals facing adversity and seeking to rebuild their lives after traumatic experiences. Her resilience and determination to create positive change in the lives of others demonstrate the power of overcoming challenges and finding strength in vulnerability.