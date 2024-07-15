Emilia Clarke made headlines back in 2018 when she shared a stunning photo of herself doing yoga in a swimsuit on Instagram. The “Game of Thrones” actress, who was 31 years old at the time, sent her followers into a frenzy with the zen snap. The photo featured Emilia and a male friend sitting in the lotus position at a sandy beach setting with rocks in the background.

What caught everyone’s attention was Emilia’s choice of swimwear – a plunging white one-piece that accentuated her slender frame and curves. The low-cut swimsuit showcased her toned legs and tiny waist, while the v-neckline and silver studding added a touch of glamour. Emilia completed her look with a straw sunhat and shades, exuding elegance and style.

In the caption of the photo, Emilia mentioned her friendship with her male companion and the carefree summer they were experiencing. The image may have been deleted from her Instagram, but fans were quick to capture and share it on other platforms.

Apart from her beach yoga session, Emilia also impressed fans with her glamorous look in a black off-the-shoulder dress while promoting luxury jewelry brand Chaumet. She shared a behind-the-scenes video of her preparing for a special moment with Chaumet in Venice. Emilia dazzled in the Mélodie High Jewelry necklace, the Soir de Fête ring, and the Joséphine Éclat Floral earrings from the Chaumet en Scène collection.

Emilia’s collaboration with Chaumet adds her to the list of celebrities who represent high-end jewelry brands. Other stars like Zendaya for Bulgari and Gal Gadot for Tiffany & Co. also shine in the world of luxury jewelry. Emilia’s versatile style and ability to effortlessly switch between beach chic and red carpet glamour continue to captivate her fans and followers across the globe.