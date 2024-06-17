Emilia Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently shared that she still can’t bring herself to watch the prequel series, House of the Dragon. Despite her reluctance to watch, she expressed support and admiration for the new show and its success.

House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, delving into the history of House Targaryen. Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores the rise and fall of the powerful family. Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, is not part of the prequel’s timeline, which may contribute to her hesitation in watching the new series.

Clarke’s perspective on Game of Thrones has evolved over time, with her gaining a deeper appreciation for the show as she reflects on her experience. She acknowledges the uniqueness and significance of her time on the series, recognizing it as a special and rare opportunity in her career.

House of the Dragon has received critical acclaim, earning nominations at prestigious award shows like the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and SAG Awards. The first season of the prequel was well-received, leading to high expectations for the upcoming second season.

The cast of House of the Dragon, including stars like Elliot Grihault, Harry Collett, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Phoebe Campbell, has garnered praise for their performances in the series. With acclaimed actors like Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Rhys Ifans on board, the show continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and characters.

As House of the Dragon prepares for its second season premiere, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the Targaryen saga. The series promises to deliver more intrigue, drama, and epic storytelling, building on the rich lore established in Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke’s reluctance to watch House of the Dragon reflects her personal connection to the original series and her journey as an actor. While she may not be tuning in to the prequel, her support for the show and its cast remains unwavering. As fans gear up for the next chapter in the Targaryen dynasty, the legacy of Game of Thrones lives on in the realm of Westeros.