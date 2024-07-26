Sheryl Lee Ralph, known as a quarter of The Fabulous Four, is part of a new wave of films showcasing the adventures and enduring friendships of older women. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ralph emphasized the importance of seeing mature women taking control of their lives on the big screen, despite the ageism prevalent in Hollywood. She views aging as a natural and beautiful process, embracing it with a positive attitude and a determination to enjoy every moment.

The Fabulous Four tells the story of Marilyn (played by Bette Midler), a TikTok influencer who reunites her college friends for her second wedding in Key West, Florida. Singer Alice (Megan Mullally) and cannabis farmer (Ralph) convince their old friend Lou (Susan Sarandon) to join them on the trip, despite a long-standing feud between Marilyn and Lou. The film is filled with humor, touching on themes of friendship, forgiveness, and the joy of living life to the fullest.

Ralph, who recently won her first Emmy for her role in Abbott Elementary, expressed gratitude for the opportunities to portray inspiring characters that bring laughter to audiences. She highlighted the importance of living in joy and following one’s passions to find fulfillment in life.

The trend of films featuring older women rediscovering their zest for life started with the success of movies like Book Club, where stars like Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton led the way. Subsequent films like 80 for Brady and Poms continued to showcase the vitality and humor of mature women enjoying new adventures and experiences.

In The Fabulous Four, the dynamic between the four friends onscreen reflects the complexities and joys of real-life friendships. Ralph mentioned that portraying a group of four friends allows for different relationship dynamics to play out, creating a sense of magic and camaraderie onscreen. She emphasized the special bond she shared with her co-stars in the film, highlighting the genuine connection that shines through in their performances.

The Fabulous Four is set to hit theaters on July 26, offering audiences a heartwarming and humorous look at the power of friendship and the joy of embracing life at any age. This film, along with others in the genre, serves as a reminder that age is just a number, and the spirit of adventure and friendship knows no bounds.