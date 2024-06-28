Elton John is known for his iconic style and now fans have the opportunity to own a piece of his legendary wardrobe. eBay has announced the launch of “Rocket Man Resale,” where hundreds of items from Elton’s closet will be available for purchase.

From bespoke Gucci jackets to Versace robes and customised Prada loafers, there is something for everyone in this re-sale. Elton himself expressed his excitement about sharing his cherished items with fans, stating that giving new life to his wardrobe treasures has always been special to him.

The auction, which opened on the eBay app on June 27, not only features pieces from Elton’s closet but also includes items from celebrities like David Furnish, Donatella Versace, and Andy Cohen. Every pound raised from the auction will go towards supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.

Charis Marquez, VP of Fashion at eBay, emphasized the significance of owning something worn by a cultural icon like Elton John. She highlighted the unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of music and fashion history while supporting a good cause.

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, underscored the importance of promoting a sustainable future through initiatives like this auction. By participating, donors not only get to enjoy fabulous items from Elton’s wardrobe but also contribute to programs that aim to end stigma and discrimination surrounding HIV care.

Overall, this collaboration between eBay and the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a powerful way to spread an inclusive message and raise awareness for important causes. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can participate in the auction, knowing that their contributions will make a meaningful impact in the fight against HIV stigma and discrimination.