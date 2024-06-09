Eloy de Jong: A Song Can Be a Bridge
Eloy de Jong: A Song Can Be a Bridge
Eloy de Jong performs “A Song Can Be a Bridge”.
The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen
Sat
08.06.2024
8:15 pm
03:18 min
Information about the show
Link to the video
Image rights: IMAGO/Guenter Hofer/SchwabenPress
30th Anniversary
Schlagerbooom Open Air: These Stars are Guests of Florian Silbereisen
Schlagerbooom Open Air: These Stars are Guests of Florian Silbereisen
This will be the TV Open-Air show of the year: In a spectacular stadium setting, Florian Silbereisen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the biggest and most successful Schlager Eurovision show! These stars are joining in.
more
Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
3 min
AirSchlagerbooom Open
DJ Ötzi: Anton from Tyrol
DJ Ötzi: Anton from Tyrol
DJ Ötzi sings his hit “Anton from Tyrol”.
The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen
Sat
08.06.2024
8:15 pm
02:35 min
Information about the show
Link to the video
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
Video
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
5 min
Schlagerbooom Open Air
Melissa Naschenweng: Hitmix
Melissa Naschenweng: Hitmix
Melissa Naschenweng performs a hit mix.
The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen
Sat
08.06.2024
8:15 pm
05:08 min
Information about the show
Link to the video
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
Video
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
3 min
Schlagerbooom Open Air
Esteriore Brothers: Tomero
Esteriore Brothers: Tomero
Esteriore Brothers present their song “Tomero”.
The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen
Sat
08.06.2024
8:15 pm
03:09 min
Information about the show
Link to the video
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
Video
All displayed (33)
Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK
Schlagerbooom Open Air
Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!
Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!
Here you can experience Schlagerbooom again! You can find all the songs of the show in the playlist here! Have fun
33 Videos
Videos