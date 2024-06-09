Eloy de Jong: A Song Can Be a Bridge

Eloy de Jong: A Song Can Be a Bridge

Eloy de Jong performs “A Song Can Be a Bridge”.

The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen

Sat

08.06.2024

8:15 pm

03:18 min

Image rights: IMAGO/Guenter Hofer/SchwabenPress

30th Anniversary

Schlagerbooom Open Air: These Stars are Guests of Florian Silbereisen

Schlagerbooom Open Air: These Stars are Guests of Florian Silbereisen

This will be the TV Open-Air show of the year: In a spectacular stadium setting, Florian Silbereisen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the biggest and most successful Schlager Eurovision show! These stars are joining in.

Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

3 min

AirSchlagerbooom Open

DJ Ötzi: Anton from Tyrol

DJ Ötzi: Anton from Tyrol

DJ Ötzi sings his hit “Anton from Tyrol”.

The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen

Sat

08.06.2024

8:15 pm

02:35 min

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

5 min

Schlagerbooom Open Air

Melissa Naschenweng: Hitmix

Melissa Naschenweng: Hitmix

Melissa Naschenweng performs a hit mix.

The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen

Sat

08.06.2024

8:15 pm

05:08 min

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

3 min

Schlagerbooom Open Air

Esteriore Brothers: Tomero

Esteriore Brothers: Tomero

Esteriore Brothers present their song “Tomero”.

The FESTE with Florian Silbereisen

Sat

08.06.2024

8:15 pm

03:09 min

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

Image rights: MITTELDEUTSCHER RUNDFUNK

Schlagerbooom Open Air

Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!

Playlist: Experience all the songs of the show here again!

Here you can experience Schlagerbooom again! You can find all the songs of the show in the playlist here! Have fun

