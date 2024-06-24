Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has had a tumultuous love life with multiple high-profile relationships and divorces. He has been divorced three times, twice to the same woman. His first marriage was to Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000, and they had five children together before divorcing in 2008. Musk then married actress Talulah Riley in 2010, divorced in 2012, remarried in 2013, and divorced again in 2016.

After that, Riley married Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 2024. Musk also had an on-off relationship with actress Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he started dating singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children and had another son in 2022 named Techno Mechanicus after their breakup in 2022.

Most recently, Musk was linked to Australian actress Natasha Bassett in 2022, but their relationship was never confirmed. He also had a set of twins with his subordinate and long-time friend Shivon Zilis in 2022, although their relationship was reportedly not romantic. It is unclear who Elon Musk is currently dating as of June 2024.

Despite his public relationships and divorces, Elon Musk continues to focus on his work as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. His personal life may be filled with ups and downs, but his professional achievements remain significant in the world of business and space exploration.