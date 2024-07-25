Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly criticized her father for his remarks regarding her gender identity. In a post on Threads, Wilson clarified that she is indeed alive, contrary to Musk’s claims. She expressed disbelief at her father’s comments, attributing them to stereotypes and seeking sympathy. Wilson also mentioned that Musk was not present in her life to make such claims about her. She emphasized that her father’s lack of involvement in her life has led to him reducing her to stereotypes.

Wilson, who is one of Musk’s six children from his first marriage, filed a petition to legally change her name and gender, citing her gender identity and her desire to no longer be associated with her biological father. She responded to a Threads user’s shock at Musk’s comments by finding humor in the situation, highlighting Musk’s absence in her life and the harassment she faced for her gender identity and queerness. Wilson’s statements shed light on Musk’s views on queer people and children.

In a separate interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk referred to his daughter’s gender-affirming care as “child mutilation and sterilization.” He expressed feeling tricked into signing documents for his other child, Xavier, during the confusion of the pandemic. Musk admitted to giving permission for Vivian’s procedures out of fear that she might harm herself if he didn’t. He described feeling like he had lost his son and used outdated pronouns and her deadname, which can be harmful to a transgender person’s mental health.

Musk’s statements have sparked outrage and concern among the LGBTQ+ community, as they reflect a nightmare scenario for many individuals coming out to their parents. The intentional misgendering and deadnaming of transgender individuals can have serious implications on their well-being, as noted by experts in the field of mental health. The public response to Musk’s comments highlights the importance of supporting and affirming transgender individuals in their identities.