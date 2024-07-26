Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has recently spoken out about her transgender journey and her relationship with her parents. Vivian, who is estranged from her father, Elon Musk, shared that her mother, Justine Wilson, has been very supportive of her. In 2022, Vivian filed a petition to change her name in accordance with her gender identity and began seeking gender-affirming care.

Elon Musk made comments about Vivian’s transition journey in a Daily Wire interview, referring to her by her birth name and claiming he was tricked into signing documents allowing her to seek medical treatment. However, Vivian clarified that her father was fully aware of the treatment and its side effects.

Vivian also shared insights into her relationship with Elon, describing him as cold, quick to anger, and pressuring her to appear more masculine during her childhood. Despite sharing custody of Vivian and her siblings with Justine, Vivian claimed that Elon was only present in her life about 10% of the time.

On the other hand, Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, shared details about raising her children to be independent, kind, and hardworking. Maye has been a model and a dietician and has been supportive of her children’s endeavors.

Elon’s father, Errol Musk, also shared information about his relationship with Elon and his other children. Despite Elon’s criticisms of his father, Errol expressed love for his children and a willingness to do anything for them.

In addition to Vivian, Elon Musk has several other children, including Griffin, Kai, Damian, Saxon, and X Æ A-Xii Musk, whom he shares with different partners. Elon’s relationships with his ex-wives, Justine Wilson and Talulah Riley, as well as his ex-girlfriends, Amber Heard and Grimes, have also been the subject of public interest.

Overall, the Musk family’s dynamics and relationships have been a topic of discussion in the media, shedding light on the complexities of family relationships and personal journeys.