Elon Musk, the billionaire, has reportedly welcomed a new child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year, making this his twelfth child. However, details about the baby’s name and gender are not yet clear. The couple had previously welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021. Musk, who is 52 years old, expressed his desire to have a large family and be a good father when congratulated on the arrival of his twins in July 2022.

In addition to his children with Zilis, Musk also shares three children with his ex-partner Grimes. They have sons named Techno Mechanicus and X AE A-XII, as well as a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. Despite an ongoing custody battle with Grimes, Musk has been seen taking his 4-year-old son to various events, including the Super Bowl, the Tesla plant in Germany, and the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

Apart from his children with Zilis and Grimes, Musk also shares twins named Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004, and triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006, with his ex-wife Justine Musk. Unfortunately, the couple’s eldest child, Nevada, passed away at 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002.

It is clear that Musk values family and sees the importance of having children. He has spoken out about the declining birth rate and its implications for civilization, emphasizing the need for more children. Despite his busy schedule and high-profile career, Musk makes time to spend with his children and be actively involved in their lives. This latest addition to his family further solidifies his role as a dedicated father and a proponent of large families.