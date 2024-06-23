Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, along with Shivon Zilis, the director of special projects at Neuralink, have welcomed their third baby together. This news was confirmed by Musk in June 2024, though the actual birth date was earlier in the year. The couple also has twins, named Strider and Azure, who were conceived via IVF.

Musk is known for encouraging smart individuals to have children, as mentioned in Walter Isaacson’s biography about him. He believes in passing down strong genes to his offspring. In addition to his children with Zilis, Musk also has children with his ex-partner Grimes and his former wife, Justine Wilson Musk.

Elon Musk’s family background includes his mother, Maye Musk, who is a model, and his father, Errol Musk, an engineer. Despite some challenges in his relationship with his father, Elon has always valued family and the importance of parenting. His siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, have also made their mark in the world, with Kimbal being a restauranteur and Tosca a filmmaker.

Throughout Musk’s life, he has had various relationships, including marriages to Justine Wilson and Tallulah Riley, as well as dating singer Grimes. His children from these relationships have added to his growing family, with unique names like X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

The addition of their third baby together marks a new chapter in Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis’ journey as parents. The couple’s dedication to their expanding family is evident, and Musk’s belief in the importance of addressing underpopulation concerns can be seen through their growing number of children. The names Strider and Azure for their twins reflect the couple’s creativity and individuality in choosing names for their children. As Musk continues to navigate fatherhood and his business ventures, his family remains a central part of his life.