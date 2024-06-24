Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, and singer Grimes had an eventful relationship that captured public attention over the years. The couple officially split in 2021 after dating on and off for three years. The breakup was attributed to Elon’s demanding work schedule between his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Grimes referred to Elon as “immature” following the split, but later mentioned in an interview that their relationship was “fluid.” Despite this, they announced another breakup in 2022.

Elon and Grimes welcomed three children together during their relationship. Their first son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in 2020 and has a unique name with special meanings. The couple later had a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl in 2021 and a son named Techno Mechanicus in 2022. Grimes expressed her desire to keep her children out of the public eye to prioritize their privacy.

Elon Musk and Grimes met on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in 2018. They bonded over a nerdy joke about artificial intelligence and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in the same year. Prior to Grimes, Elon was married to author Justine Wilson and had children with her. He later had relationships with actress Talulah Riley, Amber Heard, and Shivon Zilis, with whom he reportedly had twins and another child.

Elon Musk’s personal life has been the subject of public interest due to his high-profile relationships and expanding family. Despite the challenges in his romantic life, Elon remains focused on his work and has expressed concerns about declining birth rates. As a prominent figure in the tech industry, Elon continues to make headlines not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal life.