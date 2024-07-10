Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, is set to make a comeback in Season 21. According to Deadline, Pompeo will be appearing in at least seven episodes of the upcoming season, despite stepping back as a regular cast member in Season 19.

Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy is expected to consist of 18 episodes, with Pompeo confirmed for a minimum of seven shows. This news comes amidst reports that the cast of the show will be taking a pay cut to help save money.

Bringing Pompeo back for a commitment of at least seven episodes was no easy task, as she is currently busy with Natalia, a Hulu limited series. Her character, Meredith Grey, is on the verge of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, but her research has caused her to lose her job, along with Owen Hunt, Teddy Altman, and Amelia Sheppard. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in Season 21.

In addition to Pompeo’s return, fans can expect to see Midori Francis and Jake Borelli reprise their roles to wrap up their storylines. Jason George will also be returning to Grey’s as a series regular after departing from Station 19.

As of now, ABC has not announced the premiere date for Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy, but it is expected to be revealed soon. In the meantime, past seasons of the show are available for streaming on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ellen Pompeo back on Grey’s Anatomy for Season 21? Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to this site for more TV news, updates, and spoilers.