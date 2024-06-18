Ella Mai, the popular singer of “Boo’d Up,” has revealed that she is expecting a baby! She was seen sporting her baby bump while celebrating her boyfriend Jayson Tatum’s first NBA championship win. The British musician was spotted wearing Tatum’s Boston Celtics jersey during a night out with friends after the team’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

In another video posted online, Mai was seen at TD Garden following the Celtics’ win, fanning herself with a piece of paper and sharing a hug with one of the players. The couple, Tatum aged 26 and Mai aged 29, have been romantically involved since 2019 when Mai was seen supporting Tatum courtside at a game against the New York Knicks.

Fans later noticed Mai’s presence in Tatum’s home during her Instagram Live session, sparking speculation about their relationship. Despite the public interest, the couple has kept their romance relatively private. During a 2022 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Mai avoided questions about her dating life, emphasizing her love for basketball without confirming any details about her relationship with Tatum.

Their relationship became more public in July 2022 when they attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party together. Tatum is already a father to son Jayson “Deuce” Tatum Jr., whom he shares with his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

The couple’s journey from a low-key romance to a public appearance has captured the attention of fans and media alike. With Mai’s pregnancy announcement, their relationship is likely to attract even more interest and speculation in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum’s relationship as they navigate this new chapter together.