elizabeth-taylor-regretted-marrying-eddie-fisher-stealing-him-from-debbie-reynolds-friggin-awful-mistake

Elizabeth Taylor Opens Up About Past Regrets and Loves in New Documentary

More than ten years after her passing, Elizabeth Taylor’s life story is being told in her own words in the new HBO documentary “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes.” The documentary, which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival, offers a candid look at the iconic actress’s life through a series of interviews conducted by journalist Richard Meryman in 1964 and 1985.

In the film, Taylor opens up about her marriages and personal life. She speaks about the abuse she endured in her first marriage and the mistakes she made in subsequent relationships. Taylor candidly discusses her marriages to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton Jr., Michael Wilding, Mike Todd, and Eddie Fisher, revealing the challenges and regrets she faced.

One of the most significant relationships in Taylor’s life was with Richard Burton, whom she met during the filming of “Cleopatra.” Despite their tumultuous romance, Taylor admits that Burton was a significant figure in her life.

The documentary also touches on Taylor’s career, her famous co-stars, and her activism for AIDS awareness. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, Taylor’s talent and charisma made her one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

“Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes” provides an intimate look at the life of a legendary actress, showcasing her vulnerabilities and strengths in a way that has never been seen before.