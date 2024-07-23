Elizabeth Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, has been spotted kissing a mystery man at a pub in Chelsea, West London. This comes after her secret split from her husband of five years, Christopher Behlau. The 40-year-old model was seen enjoying a pint with her new beau, who bears a resemblance to Mick’s bandmate Ronnie Wood.

According to an onlooker, Elizabeth and her new man were completely engrossed in each other, laughing and sharing kisses and hugs openly. They spent about an hour at the pub before heading to a nearby Waitrose, where Elizabeth had to finish her pint before entering the shop.

Elizabeth married Chris in 2019, and they share a son named Eugene. Chris is known for his work as a producer on various documentaries. The couple was last seen together in public last summer at Sir Mick’s 80th birthday party and a British Vogue event.

Elizabeth, who is the eldest of Mick Jagger’s four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall, has always had a close bond with her famous father. She started her career as a model at the age of 16 and has worked with brands like Lancôme, Marks & Spencer, and Mango. In addition to her modeling career, she is an activist supporting women’s equality campaigns.

Her new relationship has garnered attention, especially considering Mick Jagger’s protective nature when it comes to his daughter’s love life. Elizabeth once mentioned that her father could be intimidating towards her boyfriends in the past, but most of them handled the situation well.

It seems that Elizabeth is embracing this new chapter in her life with her mystery man, as they were seen enjoying each other’s company openly in public. Despite the end of her marriage to Chris, Elizabeth seems happy and carefree with her new partner. Fans will be eager to see how this relationship unfolds and whether it earns the seal of approval from Mick Jagger himself.