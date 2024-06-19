Elizabeth Hurley was spotted at Royal Ascot with her poet friend Henry Birtles by her side. The actress, 59, looked stunning in a white lace midi-dress and a unique fascinator. She sported pink high heels and linked arms with Henry for some extra support. Henry, a poet separated from his wife, is a long-time friend of Elizabeth’s former fiancé, Shane Warne. The two have been friends for years and even shared a playful snap dressed as Superman and Superwoman in 2022.

Henry, known as The Racing Poet, looked dapper in a grey tailcoat, pale blue waistcoat, and top hat. Lisa Snowdon arrived in a custom-made Euros hat, showing her support for the England team. Charlotte Hawkins and Gareth Gates were also among the celebrities present, dressed to impress for the races.

Zara Zoffany, AJ Pritchard, Johannes Radebe, and Betty Bachz were among the stylish attendees, each bringing their unique flair to the event. Prince William and Queen Camilla also made a grand entrance, adding a royal touch to the prestigious event.

Despite the strict dress code at Royal Ascot, some attendees, like Vicky Pattison, chose to flaunt the rules with bold fashion choices. The event holds significance in the social calendar, with many royals and celebrities attending each year to enjoy the races and showcase their fashionable ensembles.

Lady Gabriella made a poignant appearance at Ascot, marking her first public outing since the tragic death of her husband earlier this year. Surrounded by supportive royals, Lady Gabriella found solace in the company of friends and family during the event.

Royal Ascot continues to be a highlight for horse racing enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, drawing a diverse crowd of attendees from various backgrounds. The event’s rich history and tradition make it a must-visit for those looking to experience the excitement and glamour of one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world.