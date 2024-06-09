New Attraction “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” Opens at Disney World Orlando

Planning a trip to Disney World (Orlando, Florida) can be a challenging task, both financially and logistically. However, the latest update from Walt Disney World is sure to capture the interest of many.

On June 28th, the new attraction “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will open its doors at Walt Disney World, replacing the beloved Splash Mountain ride. Based on “The Princess and the Frog,” the ride takes visitors on a journey through a vibrant swamp as they prepare for a lively celebration during the Mardi Gras season.

Featuring familiar faces such as Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis, the attraction is set to open soon at Disneyland later this year. A new video has been released, giving fans a first-person perspective on what to expect when riding the attraction.

Are you planning a trip to Disney World Orlando to experience the magic of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?