el-gobierno-de-canarias-colabora-con-el-cabildo-de-tenerife-en-la-feria-internacional-de-la-moda-de-tenerife-2024

The Government of the Canary Islands Collaborates with the Tenerife Council at the Tenerife International Fashion Fair 2024

The Government of the Canary Islands, through Proexca, is partnering with the Tenerife Council, through Tenerife Moda, at this significant international event taking place at the Tenerife Exhibition Center from June 6th to 9th.

As part of Proexca’s Fashion Sector Plan, the Government of the Canary Islands aims to support the commercialization of Canary Islands brands in the national and international markets through various initiatives such as organizing commercial buyer missions and involving specialized media.

At the Tenerife International Fashion Fair, Proexca will further support the national and international commercialization of young designers’ collections by contributing to the “collection with the highest potential for national and international commercialization” in the Tenerife Moda 2024 International Young Designers Contest.

The Canary Islands Government’s support at the Tenerife International Fashion Fair aims to promote the creation of commercial alliances and the national and international dissemination of Canary Islands brands, as well as enhance the positioning of the leading fashion events in the Islands, thereby contributing to the diversification of the regional economy.

In order to enhance brand positioning, Proexca, under the leadership of the Government of the Canary Islands and the Councils of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, La Palma, and Lanzarote, have launched the brand “Canary Islands Islands of Fashion,” which will have a space at the event featuring fashion shows by Canary Islands designers Diazar, Oswaldo Machín, Lucas Balboa, and Pedro Palmas on Friday, June 7th at 5 pm.