The Winner of ‘Pasapalabra’ Jackpot, Behind Bars for this Crime

‘Pasapalabra’, the successful game show aired on Antena 3, has seen numerous contestants come and go over the years. However, only a few have managed to win the coveted ‘Pasapalabra’ jackpot, a prize of astronomical figures capable of transforming the life of the winner.

The maximum record awarded by the show amounts to over 2.2 million euros, a prize that Rafa Castaño and Orestes Barbero fought for months to win. These two contestants competed to be the first to correctly complete the final round and claim this substantial amount. Finally, in March 2023, Rafa Castaño emerged as the victor. Among the lucky winners of the ‘Pasapalabra’ jackpot, there are several notable names.

One of them is Eduardo Benito, who in 2006 won a staggering 2.19 million euros, the highest amount awarded by the show until 2023. What’s surprising is that he achieved this feat on his first day of participation in the contest. A truly remarkable accomplishment.

Prison Time for Fraudster after Winning ‘Pasapalabra’ Jackpot

Another noteworthy case among the ‘Pasapalabra’ winners is that of a contestant who ended up in prison after receiving a sentence of two years and four months for continuous fraud. The accused, Miguel Rodríguez, had defrauded a hundred people, including some of his family members, through fictitious stock investments, promising returns of up to 10% annually.

However, these profits never materialized. In 2009, Miguel Rodríguez appeared on ‘Pasapalabra’ with the intention of winning the jackpot to try to repay his victims and avoid lawsuits that would lead him to jail.

Despite winning 240,000 euros from the show, the money was insufficient to cover his fraudulent activities, leading to a legal process. The scam originated in 2005, and a decade later, Miguel Rodríguez was sentenced to serve his prison term at the Teixeiro penitentiary in A Coruña.

Former ‘Pasapalabra’ Contestant Facing Charges for Gender-Based Violence

Another former ‘Pasapalabra’ contestant who has had legal troubles is David Leo, who won the 1.886 million euro jackpot in October 2016 and was currently participating in ‘El Cazador’ on Televisión Española. He will face the judge in April 2024 to confront a year of imprisonment for gender-based violence.

As reported, the prosecutor is asking for a one-year prison sentence for physical injuries and mistreatment against his former partner, a decision that the assigned judge will have to make when the trial takes place.

Now, Orestes, another legendary player of ‘Pasapalabra’, has taken his place on ‘El Cazador’.