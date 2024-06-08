Millie Bobby Brown Announces Secret Wedding with Jake, Bon Jovi’s Son in Orlando

In late 2023, 20-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, revealed to the press that they were in the midst of preparing for their wedding. However, the celebration ended with few witnesses, in a secret and intimate ceremony among family and friends. Recently, the Stranger Things star posted images that caught the attention of fans, as she sported denim shorts with a curious message.

The couple went on vacation to Orlando, Florida, perhaps for their honeymoon, and visited the Universal Studios theme park. There, the actress and her new husband appeared happy on the rides, walking hand in hand, riding one of the water roller coasters, and posing next to the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park. However, one detail did not go unnoticed.

Fans pointed out that the actress wore a mini denim short with the word “Wifey” on the back, as well as a white cap with the inscription “Wife of the party”. This was a very original way to announce that their secret wedding had indeed taken place. Quickly, Millie’s post garnered over three million likes and thousands of comments. “If you break up, let me know,” one follower jokingly wrote. “We love you, you are beautiful together,” commented another.

The actress from the well-known Netflix mystery series and the son of famous singer Jon Bon Jovi are currently one of the youngest and most acclaimed couples in showbiz. Like many contemporary romances, their bond began two years ago through Instagram. It is unknown who reached out to whom, but the artists started exchanging messages and decided to meet in person. From that moment on, they became inseparable.

After publicly confirming their relationship, they appeared happy and in love at every public appearance, such as the BAFTA awards red carpet in 2022. A year later, in 2023, they confirmed their engagement with a $150,000 diamond ring that she flaunted in a photo shared on social media, and later had a secret wedding. However, not everything has been smooth sailing in this love story. Both received strong criticism from their fans for getting engaged at such a young age.

Jon Bon Jovi came out to defend them and cited his own love story with Dorothea, whom he met when they were teenagers in 1989. Regarding his daughter-in-law, a young Hollywood promise, he stated: “I met her over the past year, she works very hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way. It’s an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago, and I believe that with the support of the family around them, they will be great together.”

Millie is part of the actors who rose to stardom in their childhood. At just 12 years old, she portrayed Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. This role opened doors for her in Hollywood with a variety of titles such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State. On the other hand, Jake is also recognized independently of her and being the son of one of the biggest rock stars. The young man devotes his time to modeling and is also an actor.